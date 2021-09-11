Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Acquires 50,000 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16.

On Friday, August 13th, Manuel Kadre purchased 2,105 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,787.25.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

NYSE BHG opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

