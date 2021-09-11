Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

