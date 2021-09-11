Bp Plc Sells 2,926 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bp Plc lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

