Bp Plc Sells 1,528 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

