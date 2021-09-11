Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.