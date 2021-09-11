Bp Plc Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

