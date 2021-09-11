Bp Plc Has $442,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

MAS opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.