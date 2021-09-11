Bp Plc Has $405,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

