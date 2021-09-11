Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $1.17

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $50.39 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

