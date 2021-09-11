Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an underperform rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.56.

BBD.B stock opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

