BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.90 Million

Brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post $450.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.30 million and the highest is $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

