BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.