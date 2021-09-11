Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,575 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

