Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,575 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $8.79.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

