Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $276,262.03 and $194.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00403701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.