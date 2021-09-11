bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.36 or 0.07138494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.