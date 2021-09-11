Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Up 8.9%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) shares were up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 2,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 751.24% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

