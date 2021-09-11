Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 51% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

