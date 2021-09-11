Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $112.90. 1,637,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,560. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.51. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

