BetProtocol Price Hits $0.0007 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

