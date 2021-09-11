Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAND. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

SAND opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

