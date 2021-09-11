Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

