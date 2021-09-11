Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Canon by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 182.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging System BU, Medical System BU and Industry and Others BU. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.