Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 750.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $39,695,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

