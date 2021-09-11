Bernzott Capital Advisors Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in ExlService were worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. 185,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

