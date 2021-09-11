Bernzott Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.69% of Encore Capital Group worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 139,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,501. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

