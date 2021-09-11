Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 7,030 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. 717,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.02 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

