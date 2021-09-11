Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 7,742 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand comprises 4.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 1.66% of Hillenbrand worth $53,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 432,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

