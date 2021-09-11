Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

