Berenberg Bank Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 195

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

GKP opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £402.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.98. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

