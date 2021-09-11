BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $41.89 million and $5.33 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00131437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00184996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,700.92 or 0.99943694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.66 or 0.07161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.81 or 0.00907156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

