Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,942 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.