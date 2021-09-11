Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,533 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

