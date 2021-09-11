Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

