Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of BEAM opened at $108.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

