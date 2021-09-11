Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.92. 2,512,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

