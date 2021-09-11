Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

