Bao Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $1.01 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00129453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00182454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,334.24 or 0.99943302 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.98 or 0.07122971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00876580 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.