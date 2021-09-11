Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

