Bank of America Begins Coverage on Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OWLT. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE OWLT opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

