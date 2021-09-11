Bank of America Begins Coverage on Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OWLT. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE OWLT opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Owlet has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Owlet Company Profile
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
