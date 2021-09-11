Bango (LON:BGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

BGO opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.64. The company has a market capitalization of £164.67 million and a P/E ratio of 34.20. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

