Bango (LON:BGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.
BGO opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.64. The company has a market capitalization of £164.67 million and a P/E ratio of 34.20. Bango has a 52 week low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Bango Company Profile
