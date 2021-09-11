Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.