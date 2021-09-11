B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 38,544 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

