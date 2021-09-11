AXPR Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 33% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $229,257.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00059479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00160755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043515 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

