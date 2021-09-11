AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AXIS Capital worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

