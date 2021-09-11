Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.27 and its 200-day moving average is $291.87. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.11.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

