Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

