Aterian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 106,901 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 979% compared to the average daily volume of 9,909 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $421.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Aterian will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

