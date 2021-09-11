Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,945,000 after buying an additional 252,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

