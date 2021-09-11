Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of BCE by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

